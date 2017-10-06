Improved Lakesiders end losing sequence

WHILE victory still proves to be elusive, an improved weekend performance at least ensured that the Lakesiders picked up a Welsh Premier League point.

After a rocky start to the season, Bala Town showed flashes that they were getting back on track with a 1-1 draw at home to Aberystwyth Town.

Bala started the Friday night contest brightly, with Nathan Burke driving a shot from range past the post after only seven minutes of play.

Two minutes later and as the Lakesiders continued to press, a Bala chance was hacked off the line by Aberystwyth’s Declan Walker.

The game was proving to be a very competitive one, with a high tempo being demonstrated by both sides.

Bala’s pressure was mounting, with Ian Sheridan deemed offside after a passage of play.

On 28 minutes, it was the home Town who managed to break the deadlock.

Ashley Morris’ long kick saw Burke race from box-to-box to win the ball to feed Sheridan.

While his shot was palmed away by Mullock, Burke was able to slot in the loose ball from four yards out.

A clash of heads between McKenna and Sheridan saw him withdrawn for Mike Hayes and this resulted in five minutes of injury time being played.

Right at the end of the first half, Aber won a corner.

This was whipped in towards the back post and after the ball bounced around in the box, Jonny Spittle was able to knock the ball home from close range to bring things level just on the referee’s whistle.

Bala weren’t disheartened despite this setback and they carried on going in the second half.

In an opportunity for the Lakesiders, Les Davies fired over after 51 minutes.

It was by no means all one-way traffic, though, and home number one Ashley Morris made a fantastic body length save to push away Phillips’ powerful strike.

Burke and Jordan Evans went close at the other end, before Mike Hayes’ delivery almost reached Andrai Jones, but the forward was unable to reach the incoming ball.

A 25-yard rocket by Evans was fired over the bar, prior to Hayes putting a chance narrowly wide 10 minutes from time.

It was much improved by the Lakesiders, who might be disappointed not to seal all three points, but it’s a big step in the right direction.