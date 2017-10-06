Harriers bid for third successive cross country title

MALDWYN Harriers will look to defend their Herefordshire League Cross Country title this season.

The Newtown based club has won the men’s title for two successive seasons while its ladies team ended fifth in 2016.

The season starts at Fforest Fields in Hundred House on Sunday, October 15 before moving onto Croft Castle on Sunday, November 12 and Monkhall Farm on Sunday, December 3.

The opening round of 2018 will be helkd at Rotherwas in south Hereford on January 14 before concluding on February 4 in Presteigne.

Any potential new runners are asked to contact organiser Ifan Jones on 07742 741110.