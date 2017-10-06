Five-star Saints romp to their first victory

IT’S been a while in the making, but St Asaph City are finally able to celebrate their first win of the season.

The Saints entertained Barmouth & Dyffryn United in their latest Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League Division One contest and the city side were in great form to record a thumping 5-1 triumph.

Just a single goal separated the sides at the interval and it went in favour of the hosts.

A minute shy of the interval, Chris Bennett popped up with the opening goal of the afternoon.

United hit back soon after the restart and they were back on level terms when Paul Lewis found the target after 49 minutes.

It was one-way traffic after this, with the super Saints bagging a further four goals to complete a great day at the office.

They regained their advantage after 57 minutes when the prolific Jake Walker struck.

Things got even better for St Asaph eight minutes later with Declan Thomas finding the target to make it 3-1.

Turning to the last 10 minutes and the Saints continued on the front foot to bag a further two goals.

Dean Hyland and Simon Fawcett completed a fine afternoon at the office for the hosts, who are now out of the bottom-three.