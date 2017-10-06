Barrett stars as Trefyclawdd soar to second in table

TREFYCLAWDD climbed to second in division three East D of the Swalec League with a 12-3 victory at home to Bettws.

Joe Barrett played a key role with a try and conversion with Ben Watkin also going over the whitewash to maintain the Knighton club’s solid start to the campaign.

Meanwhile Rhayader battled in vain before falling to a 39-0 defeat at home to Hollybush.

Jason Grovell starred with a brace of tries while Leon Jones, Ryan Jones, Ashley Roberts and Tom Matthews also crossed for tries with Kieran Edwards kicking two conversions.

n Elsewhere Builth Wells were left frustrated with their Swalec Division Two West Central clash at Maesteg Celtic postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.