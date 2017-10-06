Bache back at Crosses

Sat Oct 07, 2017
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Friday 6 October 2017 10:09
FOUR Crosses have welcomed the return of midfielder Paul Bache to Foxen Manor.
The midfielder returns to the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire Honda Division One leaders for a second spell from North West Counties League side FC Oswestry Town.
