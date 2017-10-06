Accounting for success

THEY’RE a smart bunch over at Ruthin Town Youth FC.

Pictured is Richard Roberts, of Hill and Roberts Accountants, standing alongside the Ruthin Town U-16 team, who are sporting their smart new royal blue home kit.

Also pictured are their managers Lyn Evans and Wynne Davies.

The club is particularly indebted to Hill and Roberts - and to Richard in particular - for the support over what will soon be more than 10 years.

This is hugely appreciated and it allows Ruthin Town Youth FC teams to always be smartly and professionally turned out on match days.

The boys wish to formally thank Hill and Roberts for their generous sponsorship.