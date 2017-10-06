Treble blast

LLANNEFYDD 3, LLANNERCH-Y-MEDD 0

THREE goals in the space of just six minutes did the trick to make it a winning weekend for Llannefydd.

It was the clash of the Llans as their latest Lock Stock Welsh Alliance League Division Two contest was a home meeting with Llannerch-y-Medd.

Following a goalless first half, it was the home Llan who took control with their rapid three-goal burst, which was enough to hand them a third league success of the season.

Llannefydd spent most of the opening period on the front foot, however the Llannerch-y-Medd backline remained resolute to keep them out.

At the other end, Llannefydd were indebted to keeper Ifan Roberts for making a stunning save to keep out a header that was destined for the top corner.

The pattern for the second half continued in a similar fashion, but goals did eventually arrive.

A mix-up in the Llannerch-y-Medd defence led to the home side taking the lead after an hour of play and Guto Owen found the target.

Just three minutes later and it was 2-0 to the home Llan, with Lewys Jones grabbing the goal.

It was effectively game over after 66 minutes when Luke Appleby made it 3-0.

Six-hitters claim win

BRO CERNYW 6, ABERGELE 3

PATIENCE has certainly paid off for Bro Cernyw.

After opening the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy League campaign with six consecutive losses, Bro romped to their first Premier League victory courtesy of a 6-3 scoreline at home to Abergele.

The villagers had to come from behind to record this victory.

Eight minutes had elapsed when Sam Ashton handed winless Abergele the lead.

Back came Bro Cernyw and Carwyn Davies’ first goal of the afternoon levelled things up after 22 minutes.

Two minutes shy of the interval, it was Davies at the double as he popped up to give the home side the lead.

That appeared to be that for the first half scoring, but Abergele had other ideas and Mathew Marsh bagged an equaliser a minute before the break.

If they were disappointed about this, Bro Cernyw didn’t let it show and a real purple patch of four goals in the space of 10 minutes after the interval saw them take control of the contest.

Ianto Roberts regained the lead for the villagers after 52 minutes and this was followed 60 seconds later by Carwyn Davies completing his hat-trick. Davies was in superb form and he added his fourth on the hour to effectively seal victory for his side.

Even better was to follow for Bro two minutes later when Ianto Roberts bagged his second strike of the afternoon.

While Chris Bamber pulled a goal back for Abergele in the 73rd minute, it didn’t affect the outcome and Bro were able to celebrate that long-awaited triumph.

Goals galore

THERE were goals aplenty when Ruthin Town Youth FC sides took to the field of play over the weekend.

Six games involving Ruthin sides on Saturday contained a bumper tally of 40 goals.

In the U-12s’ derby, Ruthin claimed a 5-2 success at Bala.

Seth Dolben Hughes struck twice for the visitors and the remaining Ruthin goals were netted by Deri Hughes, Charlie Gardner and Dylan Menzies.

A thriller at FC Rhosddu saw Ruthin Town U-13s come out with a 4-3 away triumph.

The goals came from Ben Sanders (2), Ethan Crooks and Sami Williams.

Also in the U-13s’ section, Ruthin Blues were edged out 5-3 at home to Rhosddu, with Dylan Davies (2) and Arthur King on the scoresheet.

There was a victorious weekend for Ruthin Town U-14s to celebrate on the back of their 4-2 scoreline at home to Brickfield.

Dan Dolben (2), Jude Price and Dan Diss all found the target.

Continuing the winning theme, efforts from Ifan Gwyn, Harri Tudor, Patrick Jones, Owen Heath and Jack James saw Ruthin Town U-15s claim a 5-3 success at Gresford.

Elsewhere, Ben Smith was on target as Ruthin Town U-16s were beaten 3-1 by Gresford.