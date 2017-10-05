Substitutes save the day for Guils

GUILSFIELD staged a dramatic late fightback to save their blushes and a point against basement side Llandudno Junction.

The Guils dominated the start of the first-half and deservedly led when a sustained spell of pressure culminated in Jake Cooke breaking the deadlock on 25 minutes.

However Junction, who have endured a testing start to life in the second tier, hit back to level within six minutes with Lee Ellis on target.

A total collapse from the Guils led to the North Wales side pulling away to lead with Dean Seagar giving Junction the edge before the home defence was once again found wanting as Leigh Craven struck.

Guilsfield dominated the second-half but were held at bay by a resolute Junction defence until substitute Iwan Matthews reduced the arrears with seven minutes remaining with a close range strike.

Guilsfield continued to press and with the match deep into stoppage time a dramatic point was saved when substitute Louis Irvine fired home to preserve the hosts unbeaten record at Clos Mytton this season.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Cathrall, Richards, Rogers, Weetman, Litchfield, Cook, Ford, Hamilton, Jenkins (Matthews), Davies (Irvine). Subs: Bromley, Jones.