Seargeant earns his stars as Saints rout Carmarthen

Chris Seargeant starred with a hat-trick as TNS extended their unbeaten run to seven games with victory at Carmarthen Town.

The hosts opened their newly installed 3G pitch but never looked at home as TNS stormed ahead inside the opening 10 minutes and never looked back.

The Saints’ first real foray forward saw them take the lead in the 10th minute when Blaine Hudson reacted quickest to pounce on the loose ball after the hosts failed to clear Seargeant’s left wing free-kick.

The pressure continued with Simon Spender testing home goalkeeper Stephen Hall while Dave Vincent headed straight at Paul Harrison at the other end.

Wes Fletcher forced Hall into action and Jamie Mullan lobbed just over the bar before TNS doubled their lead on 39 minutes with Seargeant lobbing home.

It was all over by the interval with Seargeant rifling home after good work by Spender on the right wing.

Five minutes into the second-half and the hosts were left further deflated with Ryan Brobbel rounding Hall to slot home.

Carmarthen briefly rallied as the Saints sat back on their emphatic lead with home captain Lee Surman forcing a fine save from Harrison on the hour.

Seargeant completed his hat-trick soon after with a cool penalty dispatched past Hall who was fortunate to remain on the pitch after clattering Fletcher in the area.

TNS: Harrison, Spender, Roberts, Leak, Hudson, Holland, Edwards, Mullan, Seargeant, Brobbel, Fletcher. Subs: Darlington, Draper, Cieslewicz, Parry, Jones

ATT – 407