Jones hat-trick inspires Llanfair to thrilling victory

GEMMA Jones scored a hat-trick as Llanfair United prevailed 4-3 winners at Denbigh Town to remain among the pacsetters in the North Wales Women’s League.

Elen Pugh completed United’s tally while Denbigh Town remained in contention with Hollie Groves netting twice and Gwawr Williams netting.

Meanwhile Llanidloes Town crashed to a 5-0 defeat at home to Bethel.

Sophie Cook, Daisy Smith and Niamh Pugh had chances for the Daffodils before the Caernarfonshire visitors pulled away to secure a comfortable victory.