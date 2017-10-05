Davies stars as Padarn storm to Davies Cup win

LLYR Davies fired a hat-trick as Tregaron Turfs stormed to a 6-0 win over Llanon to progress to the second round of the Dai Davies Cup.

Goals from Tom Lewis, Carwyn Earey and Cerith Davies ensured the Turfs victory while debutant Sion Clifton marked his debut for the Turfs with a penalty save.

Newcastle Emlyn scrapped to a 2-1 win over Bow Street Reserves with Sam Hall and Daniel Jones goals enough to cancel a reply from Osian Rees-Jones.

Meanwhile Penparcau crashed out at the first hurdle with Matt Smith’s hat-trick and strikes from Dan Robinson, Robbie Evans and Rhys Davies completing a 6-1 win for Crannog.

Elsewhere Drew Page was the match winner as Machynlleth Reserves scrapped to a 2-1 win at Talybont with Ryan Jones also netting to cancel a Chris Jones penalty.