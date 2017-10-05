Bulls young cyclists star in national competitions

BULLS Cycling Club continue to go from strength to strength after enjoying success across the disciplines in a successful end to summer.

The Builth Wells club capitalised on three major events being held on their doorstep with top road, cyclo cross and mountain biking events being held in the area.

Ten club riders took part in the Welsh Road Circuit Championships which saw Cian Evans claim second place and Aelwen Davies fourth in the under 10s while Freya Evans took third in the under 12s.

The town’s Royal Welsh Showground also hosted the first round of the 12 race Welsh Cyclocross league with 26 Bulls CC riders in action.

Jonathan Pugh won the senior race while Aelwen Davies won the under 10s with Sam Ryland second in the under 16s.

Fifteen of the club’s riders also travelled to Cardiff for the second round with Pugh taking third place in the seniors while Ken Evans ended 10th. Heather Evans was seventh in the women’s race.

Aelwen Davies once again won the under 10s while Cian Evans ended fifth in the under 12s with Giain Hardiman ending ninth.

Freya Evans ended fourth in the under 14s while Sam Ryland took fourth place in the under 16s while Lee Davies ending sixth in the over 40s class.

Several of the club’s mountain bikers were also in action in the Welsh Cycling Dirt Crit finals.

Cian Evans and Aelwen Davies both won their categories in the under 10 age group while Freya Evans and Sam Ryland claimed top spots in the under 14s and 16s with Robert Lewis third in the under 8s.