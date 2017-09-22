Saints take aim as Llandudno arrive

TNS manager Scott Ruscoe has called for his side to start taking their chances if they are to put together a winning run in the JD Welsh Premier.

TNS host early season league leaders Llandudno tonight (Friday) with Ruscoe backing his side to return to winning ways after last week’s goalless stalemate at Cardiff Metropolitan.

Ruscoe said: “I have no complaints with the performance though if I were ultra-critical we’ve got to be clinical and ruthless around the box and take our chances.

“We had lots of possession but Met were well organised, they knew how they wanted to set up against us. Hats off to them. They’re a good, young organised side.

“On another night we could have come away with victory but overall I’m not too disappointed because the players have done everything we’ve asked of them.”

Ruscoe insisted another clean sheet, their fourth in succession, provided further positives ahead of the visit of Llandudno.

“It’s a massive positive that we’ve gone four games without conceding. We work hard at that, like we do with everything, and I’m sure we’ll work hard to put right the things we got wrong.”

Ruscoe continues to tinker with his squad and utilise his squad with competition for places high at Park Hall.

On-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ryan Leak made his debut and winger Adrian Cieslewicz both featured in the stalemate at Cyncoed.

Ruscoe said: “I wanted to give Ryan a game at left back. He’s come in on loan and he and Callum Roberts have done really well.

“I wanted to change it up a little bit so I brought Adrian back into it, though I do think Robbie Parry has done really well.

“I just wanted to freshen things up a bit. Obviously Wes Fletcher and Aeron Edwards had a rest last week so I wanted to bring them back into the fold.”