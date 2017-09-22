Owen is Daffodils hero

LLANIDLOES Town were made to sweat before overcoming Maesyrhandir in the first round of the MP Foulkes Montgomeryshire Cup on Tuesday.

The Daffodils completed a 3-0 courtesy of three goals in the final 10 minutes with Gareth Owen netting twice and Adam Nottingham firing home.

Meanwhile Josh Morgan starred with a hat-trick as Welshpool Town celebrated a 4-3 victory over Spar Mid Wales League One rivals Kerry.

Will Thomas completed the Lilywhites scoring with the Lambs remaining in contention throughout with goals from Luke Mumford, Mark Hughes and an own goal