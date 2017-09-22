Maesyrhandir unveil new kit

MAESYRHANDIR Football Club marked their Tanners Town Cup victory over Newtown Wanderers with the presentation of a new kit.

The Newtown club are sponsored by Whitley Crest Kennels and Cattery, Peak Fitness, The Lion Newtown and Graham Ottaway Builders Ltd this season.

Manager Gary Jones said: “The club is grateful to all our sponsors for their support, without which the running of the club would not be possible.

“Hopefully we can reward them with a successful season, our first in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League and a good run in the Tanners Town Cup.”