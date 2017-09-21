Weekend Racing: Heavy ground specialists set to relish testing Ayr conditions

WEATHER permitting Ayr will stage some of the best racing of the year in the north this weekend, with the Ayr Gold Cup the highlight on Saturday.

If surviving at an 8am inspection, the first of several good bets on Friday’s card is Richard Fahey’s classy two-year-old Zap in the Shadwell Stallions Nursery (2.10).

A winner at York on his debut back in May – forging clear – Zap followed up with three relatively uninspiring runs, but was right back to form last week when an eye-catching fifth of 22 in the valuable two-year-old Stakes race.

That race has a strong look to it, with winner Laugh A Minute bolting up having been second to the impressive Wells Farhh Go at York on a previous run, and it all points to the fact Zap could prove well handicapped off 88 in his second nursery.

Iain Jardine's progressive three-year-old Mayleaf Shine looks a cracking bet to follow up her recent Haydock win in the Arran Scottish Fillies’ Sprint Stakes (3.15).

Mayleaf Shine did this column a good turn a fortnight ago when bolting up at Haydock on heavy ground is now rated 92, but could prove a good bit better than that mark.

All her best displays have been with plenty of cut in the underfoot conditions and Ayr looks guaranteed to be run on bottomless ground.

There’s plenty of live dangers here, including Queen Kindly and Simmie, but few have proven themselves as effective on heavy going as Mayleaf Shine, who can land this listed contest.

In the Bam Properties Handicap (4.20), Frederic can record a third win in five starts for Lanarkshire trainer Keith Dalgleish.

Rated just 72 when joining Dalgleish’s yard from Micky Hammond, Frederic hacked up at Carlisle and Pontefract in the style of a progessive stayer over today’s trip.

Up 16lb and stepped up an extra three furlongs in trip at Glorious Goodwood last time out, the six-year-old moved menacingly well from the back of the field and looked to be coming with a run up the home straight, but weakened out of things late on, possibly unable to stay the longer distance.

Back to in trip here and pitched into a class three affair off the same mark of 88, Graham Lee may just be able to coax Frederic into this one from the rear and confirm the promise of those two early-summer successes.

If racing goes ahead, I also want Tom Dascombe’s Heaven’s Rock onside, who must have a real chance of landing the QTS Group Handicap (4.55).

This three-year-old gelding won with plenty in hand at Haydock last time out on his first try at a mile and is only up 3lb for that success, in what looked a decent race for it’s class. Paddy Pilley is on board today and takes off a valuable 5lb, but the big factor with Heaven’s Rock is the post-race revelation from Dascombe that the horse lost 60kg over the spring and nearly died, but having been nurtured back to full health he could prove far better than his current mark of 72.

Friday’s nap runs over at Newcastle – as I was keen to avoid the scenario of another non-runner – where Lina’s Star can claim the Handicap Nursery (Div 2) over six furlongs (7.45) on her first start for David O’Meara, having switched for the Fahey yard.

The two-year-old filly was a good third at Carlisle on her nursery debut over the minimum trip, squeezed when looking for a run two out before running on inside the furlong pole. The step up in trip looks just what she must have a good chance of landing this off a mark of 65.

The Ayr Gold Cup itself is a notoriously difficult handicap to solve and it will be worth paying close attention to the results in Friday’s sprint handicaps at the course, as there is often a major draw bias.

However, regardless of where he’s drawn, Richard Fahey’s tremendous servant Rene Mathis looks sure to run his race with underfoot conditions to suit.

This seven-year-old gelding has previously landed big handicaps off marks of 99 and 101 and it’s taken over a year for his mark to drop back down to 100, when last seen winning a Conditions Stakes event at Thirsk back in April.

Rene Mathis has been off the track since but Fahey gave a positive update on the horse’s health this week and stated his intention to run, and with soft ground to suit he could run a massive race off his current mark.

Odds of 25/1 look to have underestimated his chances from stall 23.