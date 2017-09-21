Pool fall short while COBRA revel

WELSHPOOL fell just short in a battling 12-7 defeat to Llangollen in the North Wales Women’s Rugby League.

Grace Johns took the armband with Becky Humphreys ruled out and galvanised her team in an evenly contested clash at Maesydre.

Ellie Davies’ try and conversion ensured Pool always in the game but Llangollen just edged the points.

Meanwhile COBRA underlined their title ambitions with a 12 try victory over Pwllheli in a 70-0 thumping.

Cat Davies inspired the Meifod hosts with a four try gail while Kirsty Walsh, Grace Hill, Libby Jones, Katie Howells and Ffion Williams also crossed with Williams adding five conversions.