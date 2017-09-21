Last gasp agony as Llanfair denied

LLANFAIR United were cruelly denied victory as Bethel scored a last gasp equaliser to preserve their unbeaten start to the North Wales Women’s League season.

United led with Ffion Lewis slotting home on 15 minutes after good work by Sarah Ellis.

Gemma Jones struck the woodwork while Mary Griffiths and Elen Pugh went close for the hosts before Bethel snatched a last gasp leveller to deny United victory.

Meanwhile Llanidloes Town’s steep learning curve continued in an 8-2 defeat at Airbus UK Broughton.

The Wingmakers, including ex-Llanidloes favourite Jenny Broughall, established a four goal lead at the interval but the Daffodils refused to wilt and a Sophie Cook double ensured some reason for cheer.

The Daffodils handed debuts to Lisa Jones and Lucy Hinckley while Ami Watkins made her first start of the season.

However Airbus proved their quality, running out convincing winners with doubles from Becky Lees, Laura Borley and Mari Edwards while Lydia Harrison and an own goal completed the tally.