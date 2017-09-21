Lambs are silenced by the Tigers

CHARLIE Proctor led Trewern to a 5-2 victory at home to Kerry Reserves in the first round of the Llansantffraid Village Cup.

Joe Beddoes, Sam Rimmer and Alex Wilson goals completed the Tigers tally while the Lambs remained in contention through Ben Davies and Huw Roberts.

Meifod and Llanymynech contested a seven goal thriller at the Kings Head before the hosts edged a 4-3 victory.

Goals from Matt Jones, Rob Hughes, Abba Salahi and Arwyn Richards booked the Kings place in the second round while the visitors stayed in the game through a Mike Edwards treble.

Newboy Shaheen Miah continued his bright start to life at Four Crosses with four goals in a 7-1 win at Llanfechain.

Ben Simms, Emlyn Williams and fellow recent signing Dylan Ellis completed the tally while r Rob Edwards netted a consolation for the hosts.