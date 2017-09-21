Lakesiders aim to improve

COLIN Caton is certain that his Bala Town team will bounce back from a shock weekend outcome.

Looking for a win last Saturday to cement their top-six spot in the Welsh Premier League, the Lakesiders were surprisingly beaten 4-0 at home by Carmarthen Town, who claimed their first points of the season.

The result saw Bala slip to seventh in the standings and the players will have an early opportunity to put things right as they head to Cefn Druids tomorrow (Thursday).

“It will be fine,” admitted Town boss Caton this week.

“We were poor on Saturday and we need to be better than that.

“The lads were devastated on Saturday.

“Everything went to them (Carmarthen) on the day.

“If you don’t start well, then you’ll be punished.

“They shut up shop well and we tries all avenues to get back into it.”

Caton added: “We are good and it’s the best squad we have ever had.

“Everybody’s shocked we have lost 4-0 at home to Carmarthen.

“But, every game is tough, regardless of whether it’s top, middle or bottom.”

Looking ahead to his side’s next Welsh Premier League test, Caton said: “Cefn Druids is always a tough game.

“Our lads will be champing at the bit to put things right.”

Bala are close to full strength for Thursday’s trip to The Rock, although striker Les Davies is missing.

Kick-off tomorrow is 7.45pm.