Evans boost for Radnor Robins

ZACH Evans has returned to Mid Wales football after signing for Knighton Town.

The former Newtown midfielder joins the Spar Mid Wales League One club having enjoyed a brief spell with local rivals Presteigne in Spar Mid Wales League Two last season.

The 27 year old represented Cardiff City and Hereford United as a youngster before arriving in the JD Welsh Premier with Newtown in 2011.

Manager Adam Worton said: “Zach signed in pre season but his clearance has only just gone through. It’s been a shambles from the FA so he's been sat kicking his heels.

“He's lacking match fitness at the moment but when he's fit he will be the best midfielder in this league and someone our lads can learn a lot from.”

Evans’ Welsh Premier career was ravaged by injury, managing just 30 appearances in a three season stint at Latham Park before departing for spells with Mangotsfield and Bath City.