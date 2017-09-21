Bont hit back to silence Roosters

BONT hit back to prevail 5-2 winners at home to Penrhyncoch Reserves in division one of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League.

Kyle Chillery gave the Roosters the lead with a long range strike before Bont hit back with Tristan Jenkins levelling and Andy Wintle’s own goal with Penrhyn restoring parity through Mike Price.

Sion Jones restored Bont’s lead and further goals from Llion Jones and Lee Jones settled the outcome late on.

Meanwhile a James Roberts double inspired Machynlleth Reserves to a 3-2 win over Talybont with a Sion Jones strike ensuring the spoils with goals from goalkeeper Ashley Wright and Anthony Vasquez.

Paul James’ hat-trick completed Padarn United’s a 5-3 victory over Dolgellau Athletic Reserves.

Jason Davies completed United’s tally with a brace to cancel replies from Dion Jones, Mike Worsell and George Townsend.

Elsewhere Gethin Ap Dafydd’s strike earned Bow Street a point in a 1-1 draw at Llanilar who led through Sion Jones.

Penparcau maintained their bright start to life in division two with a 3-2 victory over Llanon completed by goals from Lee Morgan, Warren Sedgwick and Andy Evans to cancel Simon Lovatt’s brace in reply.

A Leon Millward double and strikes from Sion Gittins and Aled Rumble completed Llanilar Reserves’ 4-1 win at Aberdyfi.

Meanwhile Tim Holt’s hat-trick and Luke Rickard’s brace inspired Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves to an 8-0 drubbing of Padarn United Reserves with Ben Richards, Jordan Rogers and Josh Taylor completing the rout.