Blues caught up in wishing Well

CAERSWS’ testing start to the season continued with defeat at Holywell Town.

The Bluebirds endured a nightmare start with Matt Harvey’s looping header over goalkeeper Luke Evans giving the Wellmen a fourth minute lead.

However Caersws were much improved from the previous week’s debacle against Porthmdaog and threatened through Tom Bethell and Steve Blenkinsop.

Bethell continued to impress, forcing a goalmouth block from Matt Kendrick before being denied by goalkeeper Andy Hughes.

Caersws survived a late torrent of pressure with Steve Lewis and Gareth Sudlow both seeing shots deflected wide while Brady McGilloway also went close.

Rhydian Davies forced Hughes into action as Caersws came out of the blocks brightly after the break.

However their missed chances proved costly as the hosts doubled their lead on the hour with Lewis rounding Evans to slot into an empty net.

Elliot Jones tested Hughes with a free-kick but once again the Bluebirds were punished at the other end moments later with substitute Darren Gowans lashing beyond Evans.

Both sides had chances with Davies denied by Hughes while Jamie McDaid forced a block from Evans before Caersws reduced the arrears with a late penalty with Davies slotting home.

CAERSWS: L Evans, Parr, P Jones, E Jones, Bethell, G Jones, Davies, L Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Hughes-Jones. Subs: Vickers, G Evans, Tranter, McPhee