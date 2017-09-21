Alberbury held to draw with Forton

ALBERBURY were held to an entertaining draw at home to Forton in division one of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Opener Mike Crawshaw laid the foundations for the hosts before being caught by Ross Barton off Matthew Sayers (3-64) for 35.

Dan Leach kept the scoreboard ticking until falling to Chris Hughes (2-86) for 38 to leave Sam Morris (57no) to guide Alberbury to 202-6 to defend.

Alberbury enjoyed a dream start to their reply with Charles Bourne running out Phil Edgington for one.

Barton led the top order (22) and joined by Matthew Sayers (19) in building up the innings until Morris (3-34) struck while Andy Holloway (3-49) dismissed the top scoring Jon Sisson, caught by Andrew Wynne for 39.

However Ian Roberts (31no) was not to be moved and dug in to guide Forton to 185-7 and a draw, forming an unbroken eighth wicket stand alongside Hughes (18no).