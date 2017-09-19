Loan striker Alex Reid to extend stay at Wrexham AFC

ALEX REID has extended his loan with Wrexham for another month but Dean Keates is still looking to sign another striker.

Reid joined the Reds on a two month deal from Fleetwood Town on August 15 and will now remain at The Racecourse until the middle of November.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals in eight appearances and is competing with Chris Holroyd, Scott Boden and Ntumba Massanka for a starting place but Keates wants to add to his attacking options.

“We have now got Alex until the middle of November but we are still openly looking because there is going to be a point when he has to go back,” said Keates.

“We can’t do any more than the 93 days with Alex.”

Keates has not ruled out adding to his squad in other positions.

“We are looking at any position and not just the forward situation, anything that can make the group better,” said Keates.

“We are out taking games in again this week so we will see how it goes.

“There is a list of players going around and I could have numerous players but if they are not going to be better than what we have already got here, there is no point financing players that are not going to make the team any better.”