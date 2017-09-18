Sam Wedgbury delighted to get off the mark for Wrexham AFC

SAM WEDGBURY was just pleased to salvage a point for Wrexham following a disappointing afternoon against Guiseley.

Wedgbury equalised deep into added time as below-par Wrexham clinched an unlikely point at home to the third bottom Lions.

It looked like Wrexham, behind when Raul Correia struck in the 27th minute, were heading for a first defeat in six games until Wedgbury struck at the death.

Wrexham dropped down to ninth place in the National League but the Reds are just two points behind new leaders Aldershot Town, and Wedgbury was just pleased to get something out of a contest that lacked quality.

“It was good to get a point in the end, it is better than nothing which looked like it was going to happen,” said Wedgbury.

“It was tough, I think Guiseley had two shots on target. One, our goalkeeper Luke Coddington has made a good save off and the other was the goal which was unlucky with the way it has come back in and they have got on the end of it.

“I thought we had the better chances and played the better football. It is frustrating and I know a few fans are moaning and groaning but on another day we come away with nothing – at least we got a point.”

Summer signing Wedgbury never scored a league goal during the previous three seasons for Forest Green Rovers and he was delighted to get off the mark for Wrexham.

“I am buzzing,” said Wedgbury. “I was more playing in front of the back four and breaking play up (for Forest Green).

“I try to get forward a little bit and didn’t have time to think. It just fell to me and I just half volleyed it.

“I probably shouldn’t have celebrated the way I did but it was my first goal in about nine years!”

Wrexham created little chances throughout the contest before Wedgbury struck in the sixth of eight minutes added time.

But manager Dean Keates was pleased with the second half display and felt the goal was well deserved.

“We said at half-time that we just need to raise the intensity,” said Keates.

“They showed a lot more belief second half and moved the ball but it took until the last few minutes to break them down.

“Sam is in the right area, Shaun Pearson has won the header, it has dropped down and he has caught it sweet on the half volley.”

Keates, who saw Wrexham’s run of five successive clean sheets come to an end, admitted it was disappointing not to continue the unbeaten run with a victory against Guiseley.

“It was frustrating,” said Keates. “Disappointing to take a point at home, you want to take three points at home.

“Their goal, we were comfortable, it has taken a deflection and gone in.

“But full credit to the lads, they showed great character and we got the goal in the end that we deserved.”