Lights out at Bangor City as Connah's Quay match abandoned

BANGOR City were left rueing a floodlight failure that caused their clash with JD Welsh Premier League rivals Connah’s Quay to be abandoned.

The Citizens held a one-goal lead before darkness fell on 42 minutes, and after a lengthy delay referee Huw Jones decided to call time on proceedings.

Kevin Nicholson’s side will take the field on Saturday in-front of the S4C Sgorio cameras against Aberystwyth Town and legendary City boss Nev Powell (5.15pm).

The home side started the game brightly with Danny Gossett going close early on, while Dean Rittenberg also wasted a good opportunity on 16 minutes.

City finally broke the deadlock on 27 minutes when Laurence Richardson found the top corner with a sensational 25-yard drive.

Nathan Woolfe went close to levelling matters when the lights went out, and league officials will now reschedule the contest for a date yet to be confirmed.

Nicholson, who recently reached 100 days in charge at the club, said: “I have had the opportunity to reflect on what has been a great experience so far.

“We learnt a lot from the UEFA Europa League matches and now I am enjoying the challenge of managing in the JD Welsh Premier League. Working with Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Stephen Vaughan, the players and the staff every week is a pleasure.

“The supporters have been fantastic and it’s a great club to be part of. We are making good progress and there is still more to come.”

Next up for the Citizens is a struggling Aber side that are currently languishing at the foot of the standings after picking up just one point from their opening five games.