Kon-X Anglesey League: Valley Athletic lead the way after Arriva FC success

VALLEY Athletic continue to head up the Kon-X Anglesey League standings after a 5-3 win at Arriva FC.

A brace from Dave Webb was the highlight of another standout display from the visitors, who also had Mike Williams, Barry Roberts and an own goal to thank for their fourth win of the campaign.

Caergybi sit in second spot after goals from Conner Duce (2), Jack Roberts and Elliot Patterson gave them a 4-1 success over Pentraeth Reserves, but Mynydd Tigers were not able to keep up their good start to the season as they fell to a 6-2 defeat at Bryngwran thanks to strikes from Matty Roberts (2), James Ryan (2), Barry Edwards and Tony Meyer.

Arwyn Morris was the star of the show for Llangoed and District Reserves in their 3-2 victory at Llandegfan, with the talented forward hitting a hat-trick to cancel out efforts from Jordan Love and Callum Glaves, a result that leaves them in fifth spot following their first win of the campaign.