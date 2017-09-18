Caernarfon Town secure major sponsorship deal with Lite Access Technologies

CAERNARFON Town have sealed a major sponsorship deal with a Vancouver based fibre optics company.

The club announced that Lite Access Technologies will be their primary sponsor for the current Huws Gray Alliance campaign, with the company run by Caernarfon resident Dylan Griffiths.

This exciting new partnership sees Lite Access become the club’s first major main club sponsor and Mr Griffiths was at the Oval on Saturday to see their triumph over Flint Town United where the deal was confirmed.

Before the contest the official unveiling of the new Lite Access Main Stand was sealed with Mr Griffiths cutting the ribbon alongside manager Iwan Williams.

Peter Crew, head of commercial activities at the club, said: “Everyone at Caernarfon Town Football Club is excited to be associated with such a leading brand and we would like to thank Dylan and everyone at Lite Access for becoming our main sponsor.

“As a club we are absolutely determined to become a leader in the Welsh game and therefore our new partnership with Lite Access, a company that is already a leader in their own field, is a perfect fit for us. We look forward to sharing many successes in the future.”