Rhyl golfer finishes second in national Adventure Championship

A RHYL golfer put on a magnificent performance to place runner up at the first ever national American Golf Adventure Championships at Ryder Cup venue the Belfry.

Peter Jones and playing partner Richard Gottfried took on qualifiers from all over the UK across three rounds on the Ryder Legends course, before eventually losing the match-play final to Cotswold pairing Steve Gerrish and Simon Lee.

Following their defeat Jones, who is a regular adventure golfer, was disappointed to place second on the unusual course.

He said: “I practice on my local course and this is very different to play. We were a little bit unlucky but it was just the way it fell.

“It was a tough competitive back and forth. I am gutted we didn’t win it as we won the first, but they drew back and then I fluffed it. We were so close, but there you go.”

All of the Championship finals will be shown on Sky Sports across October and November. The American Golf Events series is a vital part of American Golf’s drive to get more people out playing golf more often.