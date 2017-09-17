Prestatyn Town denied second top flight win after late Cefn Druids leveller

PRESTATYN Town picked up another positive result as they continue to adjust to life in the JD Welsh Premier League after a 2-2 draw at Cefn Druids.

The Seasiders were denied a second win of the campaign thanks to a Nathan Peate equaliser for the Ancients late on, and Neil Gibson’s men welcome a familiar face to the Motion Finance Stadium this Saturday when they entertain former Town assistant Chris Hughes’ Newtown (2.30pm).

An encouraging opening from the visitors saw recent signing Ross Stephens fire narrowly wide, but they fell behind on five minutes when Ashley Ruane broke clear and finished well.

This provoked a strong response from the away side with Noah Edwards and Jack Kenny both wasting good chances, while at the end other end Ruane snatched an effort wide on the quarter hour mark.

Town got themselves back into the contest on 19 minutes when Edwards found the net following a period of pressure, and brother Zyaac almost put them in-front immediately following the restart but sent his effort wide.

Kenny, Noah Edwards and Alec Williams all spurned good opportunities as the half progressed, but Gibson’s side finally got their noses in front in first half stoppage time when Ben Maher found the corner after another impressive attack.

After the interval saw the home side gradually begin to impose themselves on proceedings, but they found visiting custodian Carl Jones in superb form throughout the period, with the stopper pulling off a number of smart saves to keep his side ahead.

Their pressure eventually told on 84 minutes when ex-Denbigh Town and Llandudno standout Nathan Peate found space in the box, and the defender prodded past Jones to level matters once again and ensure that both sides went home with a share of the spoils.