Prestatyn cricket star Tom Hughes scoops treble from end-of-season awards

AN impressive campaign from a Prestatyn Cricket Club star brought a host of end-of-season awards.

Tom Hughes came away with three separate honours from the club’s annual Presentation Evening, which was held last month.

The 13-year-old Rydal Penrhos School pupil, who has been put forward for county trials as a result of the standard of his play with both bat and ball, scooped the U13 Player of the Season Award after averaging 25 at the crease, which also produced eight unbeaten scores.

He was also the recipient of the U13 Batsman of the Year and the Rising Star Award for his exceptional performances, which also saw the pupil take 12 wickets in 14 games.

Coach Paul Wiggin, said: “Tom is a focused player that gives 100 per cent to achieve the highest standard he can. He always wants to learn and listen to all the coaching he is given.”

Mike Leach, head of cricket at Rydal Penrhos, added: “Tom has progressed considerably throughout the season with both the school side and Prestatyn, and this is testament to the exceptional commitment he has shown to improving all areas of his game.

“You can see how much this is benefitting him when you see his overall statistics for the season, and hopefully he will continue to work equally as hard during the winter months as he looks to gain further success next season.”