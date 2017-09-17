Colwyn Bay school makes The Cricketer Magazine Top 100 list

A COLWYN Bay school has been named as one of the top schools in the country by a leading cricket magazine.

The Cricketer has placed Rydal Penrhos in their top 100 schools in Britain after being selected from 500 applicants to feature in the November issue entitled “The Playing Fields of England: An A-Z Guide to the Summer Game’s Top 100 Schools”, which will appear both in-print and online.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This is a tremendous honour and one that I hope will be very beneficial to the school.

“We are working hard at Rydal Penrhos to give potential sporting stars the best platform to help them fulfil their potential, and it is fantastic to see the hard work we have put in throughout the year recognised by such a respected magazine such as The Cricketer.”

It has been a hugely busy year for the department at Rydal Penrhos, which recently became the North Wales hub for the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club Foundation, which offers high-quality cricket coaching to talented children in the state system who have displayed the potential to become good cricketers.

The school has also invested in an outdoor nets area which is currently under construction, and high-profile visitors throughout the year include former England international Gareth Barry and cricketing icon Andrew Flintoff.

Editor Simon Hughes, added: “School cricket is not only the breeding ground for professional talent in the game, but it also lays the foundations for many youngsters to love the game for life.

“I heartily commend Rydal Penrhos’ commitment to providing such excellent opportunities for you pupils to compete in our wonderful sport.”