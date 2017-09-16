Wrexham AFC 1 Guiseley 1

A late equaliser from Sam Wedgbury kept Wrexham’s unbeaten run in tact.

Wrexham’s run of five games without defeat looked like coming to an end as the Reds trailed 1-0 against second bottom Guiseley at The Racecourse.

Few scoring chances were again created by Wrexham but they managed to take a point after Wedgbury scored his first goal for the club deep into added time.

Guiseley took the lead in the 27th minute as Wrexham, who had not conceded a goal in their previous five outings, were finally breached.

A corner was only partially cleared and William Hatfield’s effort was turned home by Raul Correia.

Wrexham struggled to create any chances and Guiseley goalkeeper Joseph Green was finally tested after 76 minutes, making a superb save to keep out Chris Holroyd’s header from Kevin Roberts’ cross.

But the Reds grabbed a point when the ball fell to Wedgbury on the edge of the box and he fired past Green.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Coddington; Roberts, Manny Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Carrington, Kelly (Massanke 78); Boden (Reid 62), Holroyd (Mackreth 78). Subs not used: Preston, Wright.