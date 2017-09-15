Wrexham AFC defender James Jennings expects an open promotion race

JAMES JENNINGS believes the race for automatic promotion is as open as he’s known it – and he wants Wrexham to continue staking their claim.

Wrexham go into tomorrow’s home game against Guiseley sitting sixth in the table, just two points off top spot.

With the leadership changing hands by the game, 14th placed Woking are only four points from the summit.

Jennings says teams can be heartened by the fact that no-one is building up a big lead in the race for the title.

“From past experience there is normally one team that has got a couple of points lead already,” said Jennings, who helped Forest Green seize the initiative after winning their opening nine matches in the 2015-16 season.

“Everyone is like, ‘that is the team that is going to go and win it’, and then it starts breaking up.

“At the minute it is so open, the most important thing is to keep picking up points, and we are quite confident we can be up there come the end of the season.”

Wrexham have taken 17 points from their opening 10 games and Jennings is pleased that the Reds, currently unbeaten in five, have found some consistency.

“I think it is a really good start for us,” said Jennings. “The league is really open and everyone is beating each other.

“The important thing for us was getting a run of consistent games because at the end of August it was winning, losing, winning, losing.

“We have got an unbeaten run going and clean sheets so that shows we are solid, organised, difficult to play against and difficult to break down which are good signs.

“We are all relatively happy, there is a good mood in the camp and we are looking forward to Guiseley. If we win it pushes us up again.”

Wrexham continued their unbeaten run with a goalless draw against Hartlepool United on Tuesday.

Although they only created one clear cut chance, the Reds were solid at the back, keeping a fifth successive clean sheet.

“Hopefully we can continue the run,” said Jennings. “I thought the lads did well on Tuesday in difficult conditions.

“Hartlepool are a good team too, organised and set up well. I know we didn’t create too much but we defended well and looked solid.

“It is something to build on, continues the unbeaten run and another clean sheet.”

Wrexham were also held 0-0 at Torquay last Saturday after only creating a handful of chances and Jennings insists the Reds are determined to take their opportunities against Guiseley.

“Before the last two games there were quite a lot of chances created but we were missing them,” said Jennings.

“But the positive thing from that was we were creating quite a lot, it is just a case of putting them away.

“The last two games they’ve dried up a little but nothing to worry about, we will work on things and make sure we get it right, and there are a lot more chances created.”

Jennings missed the Hartlepool stalemate after picking up five yellow cards but he’s back to face Guiseley.

“It was a bit annoying to pick up a suspension so early, especially with some of the yellow cards being a bit soft,” added Jennings.