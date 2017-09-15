Last gasp score ends up breaking the hearts of Bala

NANT CONWY 22, BALA 20

LATE drama has been a big feature of the early season matches for Bala.

Seven days after scoring eight points in the concluding three minutes to defeat Mold, the men from Maes Tegid found themselves on the receiving end when it came to their key Division One (North) clash with old foes Nant Conwy.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Bala looked to be home and dry as they held a 12-point advantage.

However, Nant Conwy came storming back in amazing fashion with two converted tries, sealing an unlikely triumph in added-on time.

In a tight, tense game Nant secured the victory with an exceptional try and difficult conversion in the final minute to break the hearts of the Bala players, who had been in the lead for most of the game.

Earlier, it was Nant who had opened the scoring after just seven minutes of play.

Sion Pringle managed to cross the whitewash for the opening try of a dramatic afternoon.

This was all that separated the teams for pretty much the next 20 minutes and Bala were finally able to respond courtesy of a successful penalty kick from the boot of Owain Aled after the home side were caught offside.

There followed a period of attacking and counter attacking, with neither side able to break through the opposing defence.

After 27 minutes of play, Bala were penalised for being offside and the resulting penalty kick from Arthur Lennon extended Nant’s lead back out to five points.

Back came battling Bala, though, and three minutes before half time, a powerful and skilful move resulted in them scoring their first try of the afternoon.

Elgan Evans was the player who crossed the whitewash to level up the score, before Owain Aled’s successful conversion put Bala ahead at the interval.

The good news just kept coming for Bala and they extended their lead even further six minutes into the second half.

Captain Ilan Rowlands grabbed the touchdown for a delighted Bala XV and another successful conversion from Owain Aled meant that the visitors now held a healthy nine-point advantage.

Neither side gave an inch in the next twenty minutes, with both attacking and counter attacking for all their worth.

With ten minutes to go, the visitors extended their lead with yet another successful penalty kick from Owain Aled.

That put Bala 12 points clear and they looked certain to claim their second win of the campaign.

Nobody had informed Nant Conwy, though, and they enjoyed a sparkling last seven minutes to complete a monumental turnaround.

With six minutes remaining, Carwyn Davies’ try gave the home side some renewed hope and Arthur Lennon’s conversion cut the gap to just five points.

Then, with time almost up, Sion Pringle crossed for Nant Conwy’s third try of the afternoon and Lennon’s conversion attempt sealed the dramatic victory.