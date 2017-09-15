Facebook date for Lakesiders next month

S4C and the Football Association of Wales have confirmed the latest round of live JD Welsh Premier League to be shown live by Sgorio.

The cameras will visit Latham Park twice in a fortnight, firstly to show the match between Newtown and Connah’s Quay on September 30 at 5.15pm, before returning to bring live online coverage of the midweek match between Newtown and Bala Town on Thursday, October 12 (7.45pm).

This game will be featured live on the Live Sgorio Facebook page and on S4C’s website - s4c.cymru.

The webcast, which will be available for viewing throughout the UK, will only show the game and offer Welsh commentary.

The next live game to be shown will be the match between Connah’s Quay and Llandudno from the Deeside Stadium on Saturday, October 21 at 5.15pm.

A week later, Carmarthen Town welcome Bala Town to Richmond Park, with the game live at 5.15pm on Saturday, October 28.

And the Old Gold will feature again on Saturday, November 4 when they visit the Cyncoed Campus to take on Cardiff Met at 5.15pm.

As well as being televised on S4C, all the Saturday matches will be available to watch live on s4c.cymru, with commentary available in Welsh and English.

Sgorio, S4C’s longest-running sports programme, is produced by Rondo Media.