Weather wins the day in wash out

THE Henshalls Shropshire Cricket League programme was left in tatters last weekend.

Newtown’s home clash with St Georges in the Premier League was the biggest casualty in the region while Alberbury, Welshpool and Montgomery were all left kicking their heels in division one.

It was a similar story in division four with Guilsfield and Llandrinio’s match at Allscott IIs and Llanidloes’ trip to Oswestry IIIs cancelled due to rain.

The reserve division three derby between Bishops Castle IIs and Welshpool IIs and Alberbury IIIs clash at Wem IIIs in division one of the Sunday League also fell foul of the weather.