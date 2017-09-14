Waterloo storm to nine goal rout

WATERLOO Rovers proved a class above Caersws Reserves in a 9-0 victory at Maesydre in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Andy Gwilt led the rout with a hat-trick with Tom Ellis and Rob Jones netting braces while Chris Proctor and Nick Roberts completed the Welshpool side’s victory.

A goalfest at Clos Mytton saw Guilsfield Reserves prevail 6-4 winners at home to Llanfair United Reserves.

Danny Barton and Mark Davies both completed braces for the hosts while Jon Gamble and Phil Turnbull also netted with United remaining in contention with doubles from Ashley Davies and Barry Jon Lloyd.

Shaheem Miah marked his debut with a brace as Four Crosses won 4-1 at Meifod.

Miah was joined on the scoresheet by Harry Davies and Jamie Jones while Rob Evans reduced the arrears for the Kings.

Gaz Bromley marked his arrival at Bishops Castle Town with a double in a 4-1 win at home to Llanymynech.

Sam Jones and an own goal completed the tally while Grant Jones struck back.

Trewern prevailed 3-2 winners at Llanfyllin Town with goals from Jake Mann, Charlie Proctor and Shaun Roberts edging the spoils for the Tigers with Liam Jones and Dafydd Williams netting for the hosts.

Forden United maintained their hot pace at the top of Mitsubishi Division Two with a 7-2 win at Llangedwyn.

Josh Gethin and Mike Henderson-Smith hat-tricks inspired United with Ross Harris completing the drubbing while Josh Evans struck twice in reply.

Newtown Wanderers celebrated their first win of the season with Stafford Jones’ double inspiring a 4-1 win over Carno Reserves.

Dafydd Evans and Dalian Cluskey strikes earned the Black and Ambers their first spoils of the campaign with Joe Morris reducing the arrears for the villagers.

Meanwhile Louis Morris was the hero with a brace in Trefonen’s 3-2 home win over Llanrhaeadr Reserves while Ryan Broadbent and Huw France replied.

Welshpool Town Reserves claimed glory at Llanfechain with Ed Baker’s four goal haul inspiring a 5-3 win while Dan Reagan completed the tally with the villagers remaining in contention through Rob Edwards, Iestyn Parry and Michael Davies.

Honours ended even as Kerry Reserves claimed a point from a 2-2 draw with Churchstoke Reserves.

Ben Davies and Craig Neil netted for the Lambs with Churchstoke ensuring a point thanks to strikes from Reace Cunningham and Alan Bateson.