Penparcau mark return with Rees inspired triumph

PENPARCAU completed their rise from the ashes with a 3-2 win at home to Llanilar Reserves in the second division of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League.

Two goals from Jason Rees and a late Warren Sedgewick strike ensured the Min-Y-Ddol club the spoils and a triumphant return following a summer re-formation.

Meanwhile Talybont thumped Borth United Reserves 8-1 in the first division.

Christian Jones marked his his debut with four goals while Steve Bailey bagged a brace and strikes from Chris Wylde and Anthony Vasquez completed the tally with Joe Green netting a consolation.

Elsewhere a Ryan Hopkins hat-trick completed Llanilar’s 7-0 rout at Penrhyncoch Reserves with Rhys Morgan, Jack Lawton, Sion Evans and Guto Roberts also netting.