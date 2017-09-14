Mouthwatering first round ties in Mid Wales Cup

THE draw for the first round of the Spar Mid Wales League Cup has taken place with ties scheduled for the weekend of October 13-14.

Hay St Marys host Brecon Northcote while Llansantffraid Village entertain Churchstoke on Friday, October 13.

Presteigne welcome Knighton Town to Llanandras Park for an East Radnor derby while Welshpool Town will entertain Machynlleth with 7.30pm kick-offs.

The cup continues on Saturday, October 14 with the Dingle derby between Abermule and Kerry the stand out tie.

Elsewhere Aberystwyth University entertain Aberaeron while Borth United welcome Tywyn Bryncrug to Uppingham Park and Builth Wells host Llandrindod Wells.

Berriew host Dyffryn Banw while Newbride will look to use home advantage to cause a shock against Llanidloes Town.

Montgomery Town entertain Carno while Radnor Valley welome Talgarth Town to School Lane with the draw completed by Penybont United’s home test with Bow Street.