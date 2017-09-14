Lewis saves the day for Roosters

LIAM Lewis saved a point for Penrhyncoch with a last minute leveller at Flint Town United.

A poor match at Cae-Y-Castell failed to produce many moments to excite either set of fans in a tepid first-half with Penrhyn edging the opportunities.

An Antonio Corbisiero free-kick found its way to Sion Meredith who lashed over the bar on half an hour while Lewis tested home goalkeeper Nick Lee-Bulmer eight minutes later.

Flint lead on the hour with their first venture into the Penrhyncoch half with substitute Mark Cadwallader converting a penalty after Penrhyn goalkeeper Leigh Jenkins fouled Richie Foulkes.

Penrhyncoch refused to capitulate and levelled in the dying seconds when Lewis capitalised on defensive hesitancy to steer Corbisiero’s throughball over Lee-Bulmer and into the net.

PENRHYNCOCH: L Jenkins, Jones, E Evans, Meredith, Foligno, O James, Murfet, Corbiserio, N Blake (Horwood), J Blake, L Lewis. Subs: Mousley, Lewis, Davies, K Jenkins