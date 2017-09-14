Goalkeeper Callum Preston delighted with his Wrexham AFC debut

CALLUM PRESTON was delighted with his debut performance for Wrexham – but manager Dean Keates could sign another goalkeeper.

Preston, who recently joined the Reds on non-contract terms, came into the side for Tuesday’s goalless draw against Hartlepool United as Keates was without his two first choice stoppers.

Christian Dibble has been struggling with a back problem and has had surgery, while Chris Dunn remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Although brought in as cover, Preston was not expecting a call-up, but the 21-year-old was delighted to answer the SOS call.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” said Preston. “I found out on Monday that Christian had gone down injured.

“I stepped in, all I can do is my best and see where it takes me. Whenever I am called upon, I will be there.”

Preston, most recently with Stevenage last season, was delighted with a debut shut-out.

“I am really pleased,” said Preston. “It’s a club quite local to my home so I know all about it and it is just great to be back out there.

“It was good to start with a clean sheet and we were unlucky not to win the game.”

Preston made one vital block with his leg in the second half to keep Wrexham on level terms.

“I didn’t really know a lot about it,” said Preston. “It came through a lot of bodies so quickly, goalkeepers are there to make saves so it was good to make a good save.”

Wrexham went into the game on the back of four successive clean sheets with Dibble between the posts.

Preston played his part in keeping the run of shut-outs in tact at a wet and windy Racecourse.

“A few of the lads kept reminding me that we had kept a few clean sheets,” added Preston.

“It was kind of in my head but when you are on the pitch you forget about it.

“I was more bothered that the ball was like a bar of soap!”

Preston earned praise from Reds’ boss Keates for his all-round display.

“Callum was magnificent,” said Keates. “He did the bits that he had to do, they had one chance and he pulled off a great save off with his leg.”

Keates bemoaned Wrexham’s luck with goalkeepers, Dibble requiring surgery because of an ingrowing hair and facing a spell out of the team along with Dunn.

“Christian has had surgery so he is going to be out for the next few weeks,” said Keates.

“Anything can happen as it has been proven with something as trivial as an ingrowing hair can keep somebody out.

“It started off with Christian struggling with his back which it was all linked as a week later it was the area where it was sat.

“Chris is still a couple of weeks away so it is something we need to look at.”

Keates, who has favoured having a keeper on the bench, could bring in a stopper to act as cover for Preston.

“We have been unlucky with the goalkeeper situation to lose both,” said Keates.

“But it is what it is and we have to get on with it, and Callum did well on Tuesday.”