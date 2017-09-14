COBRA show class to sweep past Pool

COBRA proved a class apart as the Meifod club opened their second division campaign with a resounding derby victory at home to local rivals Welshpool.

Pool’s testing start to the season continued as their hosts ran out convincing winners, running home eight tries to claim a bonus point and ensure a winning start to the campaign.

Will Worthington starred, crossing for two tries while kicking seven conversions as COBRA eased to an emphatic win.

Steve Isaac also crossed for a brace of tries with the hosts count completed by Lloyd Bright, Aled Humphreys, Richard Jones and Matthew Jones.

Pool replied with a try from Harry Davies, converted by Tom Williams, but it was to prove consolation as the Meifod side dominated the early season derby.

COBRA: H Jones, Isaac, N Williams, Bright, R Evans, Morris, Humphreys, Launder, B Davies, Worthington, White, F Roberts, I Williams, D Williams, R Jones. Reps – Edwards, Thomas, E Davies, Horne, M Jones.

WELSHPOOL: T Manuel, A Evans, R Manuel, Hodgson, Trow, Richards, H Williams, Stranks, Harris, T Williams, Watkins, H Davies, T Davies, P Davies, Roberts. Reps – R Williams, Ford, G Davies, Richards