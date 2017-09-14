Bocking heads Daffodils to glory over Kinmel Bay

LLANIDLOES Town celebrated their first competitive victory since their summer reform with a 2-1 victory over Kinmel Bay at Carno in the North Wales League on Sunday.

Lowri Savage gave the Daffodils a dream start, lobbing home from 20 yards inside the opening 10 minutes.

Despite dominating the half the home side were pegged back when the North Wales coast levelled with a fine individual effort from Jasmin Kepile.

Llanidloes regained the lead before half-time with player of the match Savage floating a free-kick from the edge of the area for ex-Welsh schools international Nikki Bocking to head home.

Bay pushed for an equaliser in the second-half but a resolute Llanidloes held firm to complete a memorable day at Ty Brith.

Meanwhile Llanfair United’s clash at Bala Town was postponed.