JD Welsh Premier League game day five predictions

THIS weekend’s JD Welsh Premier League action features another round of mouth-watering ties as the competition for early positioning gathers pace.

Sports reporter Dean Jones gives his predictions for every fixture below:

Bangor City vs Connah’s Quay:

Two title chasing heavyweights square off at the Bangor University Stadium in what is another game that either side could boost their championship credentials.

Kevin Nicholson’s men come into the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Carmarthen Town, while the Nomads needed a goal from the in-form Michael Wilde to secure a 1-0 success over Bala Town.

This is going to be a hotly contested affair that will no doubt be decided by the narrowest of margins, and City’s outstanding early season home form could be the difference.

Prediction: Bangor City 2-1 Connah’s Quay.

Cefn Druids vs Prestatyn Town:

The Seasiders will be buoyed by the recent draw at league leaders Llandudno, and they head to The Rock with a good chance of picking up their second win of the campaign.

This could be labelled as a crossroads game for both and stakes will be high, with the Ancients looking to bounce back following their drubbing at New Saints in their previous fixture.

Prediction: Cefn Druids 1-2 Prestatyn Town.

Cardiff Met vs New Saints:

Despite being in terrific form this will be a massive test for the full-timers, with the Students’ already demonstrating that last season’s significant overachievement was not just a one-off.

Since their defeat at Bangor it has been smooth sailing for the title hopefuls, Cardiff currently sit in second spot and they can make a huge statement of their own if they can secure three points in what is a fascinating contest between two sides in red-hot form.

Prediction: Cardiff Met 2-3 New Saints.

Llandudno vs Barry Town United:

The early pacesetters have a great opportunity to increase their lead at the summit with a home clash against newly promoted United, with rivals Bangor, Connah’s Quay, Cardiff Met and New Saints all playing each other this weekend.

Despite losing their 100 per cent record in their home draw with Prestatyn, Alan Morgan’s men remain unbeaten and have already displayed a far greater attacking threat than at any stage last term.

A Kayne McLaggan double was enough to give Town their first win of the season last time out against Newtown, but this is a far more daunting proposition and they will have to be at their very best to stand a chance.

Prediction: Llandudno 2-0 Barry Town United.

Newtown vs Aberystwyth Town:

Things will need to improve quickly for Nev Powell’s side if they do not want to become embroiled in another regelation scrap as the season progresses, while the Robins will look to put their home advantage to good use in their hopes of gaining a second win of the campaign.

Both are coming off 2-0 defeats in the previous fixtures and with two sides seemingly lacking in confidence heading into this one then a single goal for either could prove significant.

Prediction: Newtown 1-0 Aberystwyth Town.

Bala Town vs Carmarthen Town:

Basement dwellers Carmarthen face another tough ask this weekend at the Lakesiders, who currently lie in sixth spot following their 1-0 defeat at the Nomads.

Colin Caton’s side will need to adjust to cope with the Old Gold’s robust approach to every game, and they produced a far more resolute effort before going down 1-0 at Bangor.

Prediction: Bala Town 2-0 Carmarthen Town.