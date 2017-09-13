Colwyn Bay lose unbeaten record with Hyde United reverse

COLWYN Bay’s unbeaten league record came to an end after a 2-0 home loss to Hyde United.

The Seagulls encountered a number of problems both before and during the defeat, and Phill Hadland’s side will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to Clitheroe (3pm).

Hadland’s problems started before the kick-off when Louis Barnes felt his hamstring tighten up in the warm-up. With Shaun Holden unavailable, Liam Turner had to play out of position at left back and Kyle Jacobs, who has not trained for a month due to a pulled hamstring, had to be thrown in ahead of schedule at right back.

Jacobs ended with a second yellow card after conceding a penalty on 71 minutes which ended the game as a contest.

Hadland, said: “It was a bad day at the office. We looked very flat in the second half as though Saturday had taken too much out of us.

“Losing Louis just before kick-off did not help against a very confident and strong side, but we cannot use that as an excuse. The second half performance was just not good enough and we need a big response from everybody on Saturday.”

Bay had edged an entertaining first half with Astley Mulholland having a shot cleared off the line, Jack Hindle having a couple of efforts beaten away by Hyde keeper Peter Crook and Jamie Menagh curling a shot inches wide of the far post.

After the break saw the visitors seize the advantage on 46 minutes when Matt Cooper spilled a cross which resulted in an easy finish from close range by Luke Porritt.

Things went from bad-to-worse when Matt Beadle fired home the spot kick which saw Jacobs dismissed, and despite their best efforts the home side were unable to find a way back into the contest.