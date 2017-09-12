Wrexham AFC 0 Hartlepool United 0

Wrexham kept another clean sheet but the Reds never looked like scoring as they registered a second successsive goalless draw.

Dean Keates’ side were held to a goalless draw at bottom of the table Torquay on Saturday and tonight’s clash with Hartlepool United finished with the same scoreline.

It was a game of few chances at either end, the wet and windy conditions ensuring it was far from a classic at The Racecourse.

But resolute defending by Wrexham extended their unbeaten in five games, with the Reds also keeping an impressive five clean sheets in a row.

Despite being tough to break down, Wrexham lacked creativity and a cutting edge up front.

Alex Reid’s second half shot, which was tipped behind, was the closest Wrexham came to breaking the deadlock.

Hartlepool, who went into the game on the back of three wins in a row after a slow start to the season, had two good chances after the break but a draw was a fair result in the end.

Victory would have taken Wrexham top of the National League but while the Reds didn’t fire on all cylinders, at least they maintained the unbeaten run going into Saturday’s home game with Guiseley.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Preston; Roberts, Manny Smith, Pearson, Carrington; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Wright, Leo Smith (Holroyd 46); Boden (Mackreth 66), Reid (Massanka 80). Subs not used: Marx, Tharme.