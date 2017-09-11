Menai Bridge title dream over after Connah's Quay loss

MENAI Bridge were unable to take the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title race to the final day as they fell to a three-wicket reverse at Connah’s Quay.

Dion Holden’s men handed the crown to Bangor following their success over St Asaph, and they must now re-group quickly as they look to secure second place as they host their derby rivals and champions on Saturday.

Home bowler Darren Leach dealt Bridge an early blow with the wickets of wicketkeeper Jack Gower (17) and Holden (11), while James Jones played a Ryan Holloway delivery into the hands of Darren Jones after making just two.

Robbie Jones steadied the ship with a promising 24 before he was clean bowled by Brendan Bezuidenhout, and the same bowler also ousted Sion Riley for a duck on his way to figures of 2-39.

The resistance came in the form of Gethin Roberts, who produced a series of sensational strokes to end the day unbeaten on 89.

The pendulum then swung the way of the hosts thanks to three quick-fire wickets from Lee Davies (3-55), who removed Zach Ringrose (18), Paul Lucas (5) and Andy Skeoch (7) as the away side set a target of 203-9 from their allotted 36 overs at the crease.

Their time in the field got off to a strong start when Ringrose and Roberts took out the opening duo of Thomas Hooson (5) and Martin Burger (1), with Holloway also falling foul of a Ringrose strike after the skipper contributed a solitary run.

The dangerous David Fox then turned the game in its head with a sublime innings that all-but guaranteed victory, with the gifted batsman ending not out on 103 from just 89 balls.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, and despite Ringrose ending with 4-30 it was not enough as Quay reached their total with three overs to spare.