Rhyl fight back for dramatic Caernarfon Town draw

RHYL manager Niall McGuinness praised his side’s fighting spirit as they came-from-behind to draw 3-3 with Huws Gray Alliance title rivals Caernarfon Town.

The Lilywhites fought back from 3-1 down to rescue a point in dramatic circumstances in an incident packed game, and they will look to extend their unbeaten start to the campaign this Saturday when they travel to Llandudno Junction (2.30pm).

McGuinness, said: “I felt we started the game brightly but two silly mistakes have cost us, which against one of the best side’s in the league is never easy but we grew into the game after that and have shown some fight to come back.

“Tactically we changed it round and thankfully it worked so I feel we deserved a point, but we have got to stop making silly mistakes and start taking our chances to convert these draws into wins.”

The Cofis wasted no time in opening the scoring when Danny Brookwell fired past Rory Crowther after just two minutes following good work from the mercurial Darren Thomas.

Things went from bad to worse for the Lilies on 26 minutes when a sweeping move involving Gareth Evans and Jay Gibbs presented Thomas with an opportunity, and the forward made no mistake to double their tally.

The home side responded well to the setback and reduced the arrears on the half hour when a Tom Rowlands cross was parried into his own net by former Lilywhite Alex Ramsay.

Chances came and went for both sides in the end-to-end exchanges thereafter, but the Canaries restored their cushion after the break when Gibbs’ ferocious effort went in off the bar.

A frantic final quarter began when Gerwyn Jones headed home a Mark Connolly cross on 68 minutes, and they looked to have found a leveller when Alex Tichiner’s effort was rescued from behind the line by Ramsay, but the referee waved play on despite furious protests.

The hosts were awarded a penalty on 90 minutes after Jamie Whitehouse was felled in the box, and Connolly headed in his own rebound after Ramsay had saved his spot kick.

James Bell received a red card for the home side after a last ditch foul on Brookwell as Town went in search of a winner, and Gibbs also received his marching orders in stoppage time for dissent.